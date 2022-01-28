Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.50

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.50 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.29). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.30), with a volume of 440,991 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £52.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.34.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

