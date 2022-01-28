RH (NYSE:RH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $362.00

RH (NYSE:RH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $362.00 and last traded at $370.06, with a volume of 456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $366.91.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RH by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Read More: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.