RH (NYSE:RH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $362.00

RH (NYSE:RH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $362.00 and last traded at $370.06, with a volume of 456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $366.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RH by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

