Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

