RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.0317 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $9.92 million and $457,843.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

