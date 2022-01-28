Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,400 ($72.85) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group to GBX 4,500 ($60.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.20) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,840 ($65.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.66) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($71.64) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,100 ($68.81).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,569 ($75.13) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77). The company has a market cap of £90.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,969.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.83), for a total value of £269.90 ($364.14).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

