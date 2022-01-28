Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Riskified alerts:

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 774,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.90. Riskified has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $50,561,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $19,761,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.