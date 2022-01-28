RMPL (RMPL) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One RMPL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges. RMPL has a total market cap of $249,244.97 and $622.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00103878 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

