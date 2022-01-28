Robert W. Baird Raises Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $123.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.
AIT stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Industrial Technologies
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
