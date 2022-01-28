Robert W. Baird Raises Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $123.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

AIT stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

