Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,580 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $580,805,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $390,228,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 97.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,934 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.