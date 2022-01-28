Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,914 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 150.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

