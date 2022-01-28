Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $230.57 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.19 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

