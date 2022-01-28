Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $25.20 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

