Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,377 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $26,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $150.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

