Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.50-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12-8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.

NYSE ROK opened at $286.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.63.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.