Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.50-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12-8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.
NYSE ROK opened at $286.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
