Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.16

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as high as $8.21. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 18,664 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,837.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,347 shares of company stock worth $159,834. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

