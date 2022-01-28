Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.16

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as high as $8.21. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 18,664 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,837.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,347 shares of company stock worth $159,834. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMCF)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
