Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $50.67. 17,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.