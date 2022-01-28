Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.26, but opened at $30.06. Rollins shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 17,014 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 743,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,424,000 after acquiring an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins Company Profile (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.