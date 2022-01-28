Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €87.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €87.00 ($98.86) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €89.60 ($101.82).

HEN3 stock traded up €1.18 ($1.34) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €78.72 ($89.45). The stock had a trading volume of 590,229 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €78.94.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

