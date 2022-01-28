Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Price Target to GBX 121

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 106 ($1.43) to GBX 121 ($1.63) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

LON:APH opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.43) on Friday. Alliance Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 81.50 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 123 ($1.66). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The company has a market capitalization of £571.40 million and a P/E ratio of 32.24.

In related news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 269,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £274,805.34 ($370,757.34).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

