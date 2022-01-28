Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€174.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €159.50 ($181.25).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €148.75 ($169.03) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($148.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of €143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.86.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

