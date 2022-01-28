Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $380.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $380.00 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.36. Microsoft has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

