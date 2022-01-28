Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.70 ($71.25).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €53.44 ($60.73) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of €53.48 and a 200-day moving average of €52.09.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

