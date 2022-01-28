Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.70 ($71.25).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €53.44 ($60.73) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of €53.48 and a 200-day moving average of €52.09.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

