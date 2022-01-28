Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 680 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.77) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.63) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 695.91 ($9.39).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 440 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 497.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 490.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 396.60 ($5.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

