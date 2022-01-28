RPC (NYSE:RES) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE RES opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. RPC has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $404,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock worth $6,886,412. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

