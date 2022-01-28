Ruler Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.68 or 0.06508811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,158.42 or 0.99666003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00051897 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

