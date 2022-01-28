RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Up 36,525.0% in January

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 36,525.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,913,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSHN opened at 0.00 on Friday. RushNet has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

