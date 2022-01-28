Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $942,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 29,711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

NYSE:AMC opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $72.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

