Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 48.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,079,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOX. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

