Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.80 and a beta of 0.93.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GCP. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

