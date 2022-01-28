Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 126,513 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AerSale were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

