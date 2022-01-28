Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 168,540 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 168,540 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 130,106 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enerplus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,133,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NYSE ERF opened at $11.04 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.49%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

