Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,602 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,476 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 289,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

