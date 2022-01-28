Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,088 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

