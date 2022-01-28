RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.87

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.87 ($37.35) and traded as high as €35.44 ($40.27). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €34.66 ($39.39), with a volume of 2,545,132 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.90.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

