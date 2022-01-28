Ryanair (RYAAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) will announce its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.02. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $94.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryanair stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

