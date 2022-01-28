Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBB. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabina Gold & Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.42.

Shares of SBB stock opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$461.85 million and a P/E ratio of -68.42. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.53.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director David Fennell purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,548.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

