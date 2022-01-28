Safran (SAF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Safran (EPA: SAF):

1/19/2022 – Safran was given a new €133.00 ($151.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – Safran was given a new €152.00 ($172.73) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/17/2022 – Safran was given a new €134.00 ($152.27) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2022 – Safran was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/13/2022 – Safran was given a new €137.00 ($155.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/5/2022 – Safran was given a new €137.00 ($155.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/14/2021 – Safran was given a new €137.00 ($155.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/14/2021 – Safran was given a new €133.00 ($151.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2021 – Safran was given a new €130.00 ($147.73) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/8/2021 – Safran was given a new €133.00 ($151.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/3/2021 – Safran was given a new €122.00 ($138.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/2/2021 – Safran was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/2/2021 – Safran was given a new €133.00 ($151.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/2/2021 – Safran was given a new €155.00 ($176.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Safran stock traded down €1.22 ($1.39) on Friday, reaching €108.02 ($122.75). 711,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran SA has a one year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a one year high of €92.36 ($104.95). The company has a 50-day moving average of €108.24 and a 200 day moving average of €110.13.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

