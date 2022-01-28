SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,008 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 1,391,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,884. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

