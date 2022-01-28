SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE SAIL opened at $35.71 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.