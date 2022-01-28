Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCHYY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 51,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sands China has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

SCHYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

