Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCHYY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 51,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sands China has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

SCHYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.