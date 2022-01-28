Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.45

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 3231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

SSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 298,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

