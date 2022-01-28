SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.40. 5,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.37 and a 200-day moving average of $347.98. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.