Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLB. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. Schlumberger has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 422.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.