Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.58 ($184.75).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €151.36 ($172.00) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($86.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €164.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €152.87.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

