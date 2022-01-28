Schneider Electric S.E. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schneider Electric S.E.’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($170.45) to €160.00 ($181.82) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

