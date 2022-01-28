Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

