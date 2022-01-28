Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.34. Science 37 shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Science 37 alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.54) by $2.26. The company had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.