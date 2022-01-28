Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading 7.4% Higher

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) shares shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.76. 4,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 136,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

SNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.54) by $2.26. The company had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

