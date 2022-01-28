Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $290.89 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.