Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.41.

Shares of EOG opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

